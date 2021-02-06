Bitter cold, snow continues through the weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A round of snow runs into Sunday morning and accumulations of 1-2 inches are expected. The primary snowbelt may even get up to 3 inches.

This time the snow will stick around as temperatures are not expected to get above the freezing point for a prolonged period of time.

This first stint of bitterly cold temps will last the entire weekend. Sub-zero wind chills are likely for the next couple of mornings.

The second will be late week next week. We are delaying the onset of the frigid air until next weekend as the jet stream is shifting further north allowing the southern (which has been very active since December) to gain some influence.

There’s no sign of any warm up through the middle of February. Last time we had sub-zero temperatures in Northeast Ohio was two years ago on Feb. 1, 2019!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: