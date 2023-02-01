CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another cold one on tap this evening with temperatures in the 20s and teens.

A light breeze will make it feel much colder through the night.

Quiet with breaks in the clouds through the night.

Skies remain mostly clear overnight with temperatures in the teens.

Groundhog Day, tomorrow, will be a bit “warmer”. Still chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts could reach 25 mph at times allowing for a chilly day. Another chance to see some sunshine before the clouds move back in tomorrow night. Snow moves in late Thursday and early Friday.

The next front approaches Thursday evening/early Friday. This will usher in more cold, close to what we saw around Christmas. A brief period of lake effect, light snow Thursday evening/night and lake effect snow Friday.

A strong cold front Friday will drop temps for a 36-hour period.

Snowfall forecast from late Thursday night through Friday:

Overall temperature is generally below normal this week:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: