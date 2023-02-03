CLEVELAND (WJW) — Layer up if you’re headed out — it’s a frigid Friday! Wind chills will stay below zero for most of the day.

Expect some breaks of sun in between snow showers. Flurries will continue into the afternoon before things start to quiet down. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The arctic air retreats Saturday afternoon. The overall temperature will be generally trending above normal late this weekend and through next week, before temperatures get colder again.

A weak front Sunday could provide a few spotty showers, and it’ll be otherwise cloudy. There’s little chance for snow next week — mostly rain events for us.

It turns colder the weekend before Valentine’s Day. We may have to issue a “Cuddle Alert.”

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: