Big winter storm coming middle of next week? FOX 8 meteorologists eyeing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 weather team is monitoring a storm system that could bring heavy precipitation by the middle of next week (Wednesday and Thursday).



A cold front with an area of low pressure moving along it may impact the area. Depending on the position of the front, and where the area of low pressure moves, we could see a mix of precipitation.

Some data suggests that Northeast Ohio could see some light snow along with some freezing rain but mainly heavy rainfall. This could lead to some flooding issues, given the warming temperatures early-mid allowing for a lot of snow melt in addition to the heavy rainfall.

Other data suggests that Northeast Ohio will be mainly in the cold sector of this storm. This data would give most of the state of Ohio anywhere from 6-10 inches of snow.

As all of the data does not point to one solution or another, the FOX 8 weather team will be assessing all of the information in the coming days as information becomes better aligned and will be adjusting the forecast accordingly.