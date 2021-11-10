Big weather changes tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’ll see more sunshine than cloud cover Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We’re tracking a strong system expected to ramp up in the plain states. As it nears clouds and winds increase Thursday. It will be quite blustery but will also aid in bringing up our temperatures close to 70 again!

Showers and isolated thundershowers are likely between 5 and 9 pm Thursday evening.

The weekend will showcase much cooler temperatures and the potential for some snow/mix/rain. Highs hovering in the low 40’s with overnight lows below freezing. Stay tuned there could be accumulating snow in our snowbelt communities through Tuesday of next week!

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: