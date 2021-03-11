Big weather changes starting this afternoon

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Warm and windy, the difference from yesterday’s incredible 70° day… rain in the forecast.

Spotty showers this morning becoming more numerous in the afternoon and evening. Rumbles of thunder too! No severe storms anticipated, locally heavy and strong winds. 0.25-0.50″ of rainfall possible. Showers taper off around 10PM.

Sunshine returns Friday in the morning followed by an increase in high clouds through the day. We’re cooler with highs in the low 50s.

Temps will drop as we head into the weekend! DST begins 2 am this Sunday. We’ll be “springing forward” at 2 am, we’ll be setting our clocks ahead one hour. Don’t forget! Also, it’s a good idea to replace the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors!

