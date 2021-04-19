Big weather changes: Dropping temps, rain changing to snow

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here’s the timeline of what’s coming over the next 48 hours:

A few showers will be around tonight.

Colder Tuesday (40s) with a few spotty showers/clouds rule.

Rain changes over to snow Tuesday evening 4-8pm/night. General accumulations will start Tuesday night and continue into early Wednesday morning . Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s/lower 40s Wednesday

Some lake-effect showers/mix may continue into Thursday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Several of the main drivers of the cooler pattern ahead are located in the tropical Pacific. First, the tropical systems along the equator are heading into favorable phases as they pass west to east. Second, the typhoon near the Philippines will “recurve” north and east. This enhances the low over the Northern Pacific which boosts the warmth across the western US which in turn reinforces the “cooler” temperatures across the eastern US.

Given the overall pattern, the chances of seeing another day in the 70s+ this month is not likely until the last few days of April.

Small chance by month’s end. We will see a few “bounce-back” days but overall temperatures will stay near/slightly below normal for the next 2+ weeks! Here is an animation of temperatures through April 29nd (blue areas indicated below normal temperature areas)