Big weather changes ahead include rain and snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Wednesday we’ll see sunshine and clouds with temps around 60 degrees for highs.

But big changes are coming.

Wednesday night will bring in some strong winds.

Clouds and winds increase Thursday. It will be quite blustery but will also aid in bringing up our temperatures close to 70.

Showers and isolated thundershowers likely between 5 and 9pm Thursday evening.

The weekend will showcase much cooler temperatures and the potential for some snow/mix/rain. Highs hovering in the low 40’s with overnight lows below freezing.

There could be accumulating snow in our snowbelt communities through Tuesday of next week!

