Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day as a weak front moves into the region. It’ll bring the chance for an isolated shower or two during the late morning and early afternoon (20%)

The evening will be drier with decreasing clouds as another round of crisp air. Overnight lows will stay in the 50s with high temperatures slightly below average (mid/upper 70s). Open your windows and give your AC a break! Our next chance at rain arrives Saturday night/early Sunday morning..

This feature will keep dew points comfortable through the week, into the weekend and some of next week.

So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher 13 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 13 (last 20 years).

Long-range pattern shows little chance of extreme heat and humidity for Ohio.

Above is the current 8-day forecast.