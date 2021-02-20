Big changes for Northeast Ohio this coming week with a warm up in store

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Starting Sunday, above-freezing temps make a comeback. Maybe we’ll even see our first 40-degree temperature by the middle part of next week.

Next up, a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain Sunday night into Monday. Up to an inch possible by the morning commute, with little accumulation during the day when more mixing occurs. Lake effect snow is possible Monday night, with an inch or two possible.

Staying around average (39 degrees) much of next week, we may even see our first 40-degree temperature, it’s been about a month.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast: