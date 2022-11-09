CLEVELAND (WJW) – After a cold start to the day, temperatures will warm up quickly with all the sunshine and a light breeze from the south. Highs will climb into the mid-60s during the afternoon and again Thursday. A very pleasant day for November.

The combination of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole heading up the east coast and the approaching arctic front from the west will drive huge changes starting Friday morning. The potential for locally heavy rain late Friday in mainly the east is rising.

You will probably need an umbrella and other rain gear for any parades or ceremonies on Veterans Day. Here is a look at the forecast for a few Veterans Day events:

Temperature forecast from Thursday through Saturday.

Scattered clipper + lake-driven snow showers are in the forecast Saturday night through Monday morning, primarily along the lake. Accumulations look to be minimal at this time.

Look how the temperatures change (red above normal, blue below normal) from west to east later this week/weekend. This animation shows the COLD continuing into Thanksgiving week. Any break would be brief.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

It’s interesting how the fall temperatures have gone since late September. 3-4 weeks of cool temperatures (leaves turned much faster this year) followed by 2 weeks of warmth. Now a long stretch of cold starting this weekend which has staying power!

The temperature changes over the last month (Cold start to October, warm last two weeks and now colder weekend ahead) have been governed by changes in the tropical Pacific.

We look at many regions of the globe as we crunch the latest data in formulating the winter outlook. Here are a few of them.

Here is the official FOX 8 Winter Weather Outlook.