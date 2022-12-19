CLEVELAND (WJW) — The chances for a white Christmas are climbing, but it will be cold! Mid 30s to start the week ahead of plunging temps for the holiday weekend.

Another winter system later in the week. Rain to a wintry mix to snow with this, plus very windy. Snow chances climbing!

It’s going to be the coldest Christmas in over two decades! Highs in the lower teens with subzero wind chills.

Here’s a look at Christmas weather history:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

