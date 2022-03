CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few morning clouds and flurries will yield to some blue sky and sunshine to peek out during the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s Tuesday.

Temperatures will be near normal the rest of the week.

We’re watching big chances for snow Friday late into Saturday!

No snow totals yet. FOX 8 Weather will monitor the system as it gets closer so you know how it will impact you.

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

