CLEVELAND (WJW) — A freeze warning has been issued for the counties shown below, from 10 p.m. Wednesday-9 a.m. Thursday morning. Those counties are shaded in the purple color on the map below.

With the growing season now here, temperatures as low as the mid 20s by Thursday morning will result in frost formation. Sensitive vegetation could be killed if not protected.

Temperatures stay below average in the week ahead. Upper 30s to low 40s Wednesday afternoon with a few lake-driven showers mixed in with snow showers east with little accumulation between noon and 6 p.m.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: