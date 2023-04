(WJW) — Monday is cool and cloudy. Pockets of rain along the shoreline are expected east.

The rest of the area coverage is small and light. Coverage will be small later today.

Temperatures will range 5-10° BELOW average (63°) all week until Friday. But, temperatures will flirt with 60 next weekend.

The driest days this week look to be Wednesday and Thursday with another unsettled weekend ahead.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

