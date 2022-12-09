CLEVELAND (WJW) — Through Friday evening, expect gradually increasing clouds and our next rain maker arriving from west to east.

The showers will mix with some wet snowflakes, especially north. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will be in the 40s through the early evening and drop into the 30s in the mid- to late evening. Overnight, we’ll dry out and become mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly with temperatures in the mid-30s.

Showers will develop Friday evening along with a few wet snowflakes mixing in at times, especially after midnight. The system exits early Saturday morning, but the cloud cover sticks around.

If you’re headed down to Cincy for the Browns game, it should be milder and quiet in the southern part of the state.

Another round of rain is on the way, this time overnight on Saturday. A few stray showers are possible through the afternoon. The last system, the strongest and deepest with the greatest wind/rain then snow potential, starts Wednesday!

According to our extended outlooks, signs of colder temps will show up mid- to late next week along with climbing chances for snow.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: