Beautiful weekend ahead: Sunshine and 80s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The last weekend of September is going to be a beautiful one if you like sunshine and warm weather.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will all see 80+ degrees.

Rain chances start Sunday night.

Next week, temperatures will take a nosedive.

Some days will run 15 degrees below average.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

