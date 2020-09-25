Beautiful weekend ahead: Sunshine and 80s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The last weekend of September is going to be a beautiful one if you like sunshine and warm weather.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will all see 80+ degrees.
Rain chances start Sunday night.
Next week, temperatures will take a nosedive.
Some days will run 15 degrees below average.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
