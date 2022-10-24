CLEVELAND (WJW) – Our stretch of unseasonably warm, sunny, and dry days continues.

Repeat performance on Monday as temperatures top 70. That’s at least 10° above average!

Wednesday is our transition day with our first chance of rain showers early in the morning.

That means, the next 2 days are your chance to finish up your yard work and suck those leaves up.

We cool off again, just not as chilly as that last round.

Late week and weekend, the weather should be pretty decent for your fall/Halloween outside events.

There is a slight chance of a shower Monday of next week. Overall there is little sign of extreme cold over the next 10-14 days.

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.