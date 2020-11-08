Beautiful weather continues Sunday, record breaking temps possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Our summer-like temps last through the beginning of this week.
The last time we had a stretch of 70 degree days this long was 1956!
There’s a good chance that we’ll break that stretch in Cleveland. We’re forecasting a 7-day stretch of 70s. Plus, a couple of places could tie or break records!
It’s a great weekend to rake some leaves, and maybe even (dare we say!?) string up the outdoor Christmas lights??
Otherwise, our next chance of rain comes Tuesday night into Veterans Day. Cooler air will trail the front.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
