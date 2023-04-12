(WJW) – The stretch of warmer and dry days continues.

Low humidity on Wednesday.

If you’re headed to the Guardians game in the afternoon, it will be the most perfect day so far to spend at the ballpark. Enjoy!

The next chance of rain is Saturday evening into Sunday.

Widely scattered with a chance of thunder this weekend. Following the rain — colder temperatures next week.

Temperatures range from 5 to 25° ABOVE AVERAGE (57) through Sunday.

It doesn’t get better than this for springtime in Northeast Ohio. Enjoy this stretch of dry, sun-filled, warmer days. We could reach 80° on Friday.

Here is our history of when the most perfect days occur across northern Ohio:

Trending much cooler late this weekend and into early next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes.

The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring.