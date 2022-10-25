CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tuesday will be another beautiful day with mild temperatures and sunshine.

We will wake up to a cool start to the day, but quickly warm up under the sunshine and a breeze from the south.

Highs will reach the low to mid-70s during the afternoon. Partly sunny and quiet so find a little time to get out and enjoy it.

But, Wednesday we see a transition as rain showers move in.

Our first chance of rain showers is early in the morning, a break then midday/early PM showers.

Gradually drier but cooler as the afternoon continues.

Late week and into the weekend should be pretty decent for your fall/Halloween outside events.

There is a small chance of a shower Monday of next week. Overall little sign of extreme cold over the next 10-14 days.

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.