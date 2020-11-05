Beautiful stretch of weather continues with temps near 70

CLEVELAND (WJW)– We’re halfway to the weekend and we were blessed to enjoy another fall beauty! The high temperature hit 70 degrees.
The last time we had a stretch of days in November with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s was a decade ago!
A sunny stretch will run concurrently with a gradual warming trend until we reach the pinnacle of this weekend. Highs near or slightly above 70 are in our forecast through early next week.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
