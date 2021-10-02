Beautiful Saturday in store; When’s the best chance for rain this week?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The beautiful weather will continue ’til Saturday night when the rain arrives.

Today will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s, thanks to a south wind. Clouds are going to increase as we go throughout the day.

Rain will be more widespread Sunday morning then spotty in the afternoon.

Best chances of rain are Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will stay consistent and above average for this time of year.

Here is the FOX 8 Day forecast:

What time of year do we typically see perfect weather more frequently (meaning 65-80 degrees with no rainfall)? The answer: Beginning of June and mid September.