(WJW) — Northeast Ohio has beautiful weather Tuesday with temperatures climbing quickly into the low 70s. Another day of abundant sunshine and quiet conditions!

We do ahve a chance for a few showers late Wednesday with a weak system.

Two fronts are starting on Friday and Saturday. Higher coverage Sunday and Monday followed by colder temps next week.

Planning on Trick-or-Treating? Here is the forecast for a few cities on the days they’re hosting:

Here is the 8-day forecast:

