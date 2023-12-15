(WJW) – The weekend begins on a beautiful note. Sunny and temperatures are in the 50s.

Widespread rain moves in for the second half of the weekend.

Rain will develop before sunrise on Sunday and continue throughout the morning.

Rain coverage will drop in the afternoon and become more spotty during the Cleveland Browns game. Temperatures will remain in the mid-40s.

How much rain:

Monday, the rain will change over to a rain/snow mix in the afternoon/evening. Small accumulations.

Monday night, a brief period of lake effect snow into early Tuesday. It’s too early for prediction numbers.

Temperatures will drop. Expect about 36 hours in the 30s early next week before temperatures rise back into the 40s.

Looking ahead: White Christmas chances are “very small.”

