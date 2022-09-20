CLEVELAND (WJW) – A fantastic day today with abundant sunshine and dry conditions. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s during the afternoon.

There are multiple opportunities for rain/storms over the next two days.

The first will be tonight. Widespread rain/storms slowly tapering by mid-morning Wednesday. About a 5-hour dry/sunny period before the second opportunity Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Below is the Futurecast from tonight through Wednesday.

The SPC has a Slight Risk for a few severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds will be the main threat and locally heavy rainfall is associated with a few of these storms but some hail can’t be ruled out.

Downpours could lead to some flooding issues.

Temperatures ranging 5-10° ABOVE average as we near the autumnal equinox on Thursday, September 22nd. (During the autumnal equinox, the sun shines directly on the equator, and the northern and southern hemispheres get the same amount of rays.)

Temperatures will be MUCH COOLER starting Thursday (60s) and continuing through the remainder of the week!

Not a big surprise that we are going to feel a 20-degree drop in temps in 24 hours. This is the time of year when these big swings occur with higher frequency.

The cooler pattern continues into next week. The pattern suggests that we will start to warm back up in the first week of October. Probably not as warm as this past week but overall temps trending above normal. Stay tuned!

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.