Beach Hazards Statement issued for several counties along Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you made plans to go swimming in Lake Erie, you’ll want to hold off due to the high risk for rip currents.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain and Erie Counties. It remains in effect until late tonight.

Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore, NWS reports.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: