Beach Hazards Statement: Swimmers should avoid water in Lake and Ashtabula counties

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for our lakeshore communities.

It goes in effect at midnight and remains through Thursday evening, impacting Lake and Ashtabula counties.

The NWS says wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore.

Swimmers should not enter the water as the currents could carry them away from shore, through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

