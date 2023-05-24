CLEVELAND (WJW) — Waves on Lake Erie could reach 7 feet by Wednesday night in several Northeast Ohio counties, making swimming risky, according to the National Weather Service.

A beach hazards statement will be in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday to Thursday evening, affecting several parks and beaches in counties bordering the lake:

Lakeshore Park and Conneaut beaches in Ashtabula County

Huntington Beach, Edgewater Park and Euclid Beach in Cuyahoga County

Kelley’s Island in Erie County

Headlands Beach and Fairport Harbor in Lake County

Lakeview Park Beach in Lorain County

The swimming risk will be elevated Wednesday night and Thursday, as waves build from 1 to 3 feet on Wednesday to 4 to 7 feet.

After that, the extended marine forecast shows smaller waves of up to about 2 feet and a low swim risk through Sunday.

But the temperature in Lake Erie is just as shocking to the system: It was 50 degrees Wednesday, according to FOX 8 meteorologists. That’s enough for hypothermia to start developing in just 15 minutes, according to the University of Sea Kayaking.

The lake is expected to reach an average temperature of 62 degrees by June 15.

