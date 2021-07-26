Avoiding the heatwave; Chance of showers

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Warm temperatures will be with us for a couple more days before a pretty good gush of polar air seeps into the Great Lakes even as a building heat zone just west of Chicago will send temperatures soaring into the 111-degree range over the Twin Cities! We are escaping (and have escaped!) that brutal heatwave.

There’s a small chance for a late evening shower/rumble Tuesday evening. A leftover shower will be around through early Wednesday followed by a dry afternoon.

The best chance for scattered rain/thunder is Thursday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: