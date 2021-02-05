Authorities issue safety tips as extreme cold heads toward Northeast Ohio

What can you expect for the rest of winter in Northeast Ohio? Watch the video below for our FOX 8 “End of Winter Outlook.”

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — In preparation for the frigid cold heading towards Northeast Ohio in the coming weeks, Richmond Heights police have issued some reminders to help keep you and your community safe.

Police advise citizens to do the following:

Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly as extreme cold temperatures can are very hard on them. They may require additional help or assistance.

Be careful when using additional heaters in your home or garage. Police say to keep items away from the heaters to avoid fire hazards.

Never bring a heater inside that emits harmful exhausts that will fill your house with carbon monoxide, which can be deadly.

Check that your furnace filters are changed and clean. The furnace in your home will be working harder than normal during this time.

Be careful of ice on roadways and when walking on sidewalks or in parking lots.

Defrost and/or clear off all car windows before driving. Making a hole just big enough to see out of is not safe.

Additionally, the National Weather Service cautions citizens to be wary of brisk winds and dangerously cold wind chill values.

NWS warns that people exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to getting frostbite in just a matter of minutes. They say areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and extremities, such as hands and feet. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the following are warnings signs of frostbite.

A white or grayish-yellow skin area

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

Numbness



The NWS also warns of hypothermia, which is another threat during dangerously cold temperatures. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce. According to the CDC, the following are warnings signs of hypothermia:

Adults:

Shivering

Exhaustion or feeling very tired

Confusion

Fumbling hands

Memory loss

Slurred speech

Drowsiness

Babies:

Bright red, cold skin

Very low energy

The CDC says to seek medical care if you exhibit signs of frostbite or hypothermia. The organization reiterates that hypothermia is a serious condition and requires immediate emergency medical care.

Our FOX 8 meteorologists say the extreme bitter cold air will arrive in phases.

The first stint occurs this weekend. Northeast Ohioans can expect to see sub-zero wind chills likely with lows in the single digits. It’s forecast to be cold all weekend.

We can expect the second stint mid-to-late week next week.

The last time there were sub-zero temperatures in Northeast Ohio was 2 years ago on February 1, 2019.