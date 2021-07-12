At least an inch of rain expected with today’s storms; flooding possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’re expecting above-average rainfall over the next 5 to 7 days.

Monday’s storms could drop one or two inches of rain. The biggest threat is between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Sandusky, and Summit counties.

Showers and storms can be expected along the lake shore around 6:30 p.m. today.

Monday is going to be hot and humid with high coverage of showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: