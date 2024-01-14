CLEVELAND (WJW) — FRIGID! Wind chills have dropped even more and will be -20 in some areas where winds continue to whip.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until noon Monday. Subzero wind chills for 24 hours… Stay warm!

A cold and blustery Sunday is on tap with temps hovering around 12 degrees and wind chills of -10 to -20 and even lower in some pockets.

A wind chill of -24 was reported in Fremont Sunday.

Scattered light snow and still windy, but all wind advisories have been lifted, gusts on Sunday will be near 40 mph.

The arctic air mass will keep us very cold through next weekend.

A Wind Chill Advisory continues until noon Monday.

On Sunday, local lake-effect snow showers will happen mainly along the shoreline. Most areas will see light accumulation, but the snow belt — especially along the shoreline — is likely to see higher totals.

Arctic old weather stretches through the entire week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: