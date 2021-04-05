April showers expected as the week continues; thunderstorms possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Monday started out with sunshine but clouds started to come in over Lake Erie and just inland, bringing colder temperatures.

Heavy thunderstorms in Michigan broke apart as they headed in toward our viewing area giving us just a few sprinkles here and there, but no measurable rainfall in most backyards.

There was a drop in temperatures around 3 p.m.; they went from 71 degrees to 49 degrees at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

Temperatures stayed up in the 70s a little farther to the south near Akron.

Lows Monday night will be in the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies with evening showers possible.

Tuesday, we can expect to have a beautiful day with a high of 75 degrees with mixed clouds and sun and a passing shower in the evening.

Isolated showers are expected Wednesday with a cold front coming Thursday, bringing a greater chance of widespread showers and maybe a few thunderstorms.

Looking ahead to the weekend expect April showers