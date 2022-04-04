CLEVELAND (WJW) – Monday starts dry, but we’ll see showers with flurries right around the lunch hour.
Coverage will be high. The window for steady rain is around 3 hours.
Spotty coverage by late afternoon.
Second front late Tuesday. The third front late Wednesday. 4th front Thurs-Friday.
Briefly warmer for the middle of the workweek, in the upper 60s Wednesday. Temps are well below normal late this week/early this weekend with a longer warm-up by the middle of the month!
