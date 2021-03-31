April Fools’ Day bringing snow and freezing temperatures; How long will it last?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cruel, cold weather joke on April Fools’ Day! Lake effect snow showers start late Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the mid-20s.

Temps will hover around freezing most of the day Thursday! Expect light accumulations Thursday with a 1/2 inch for 70 percent of the area. A few spots could see 1 to 2 inches by Thursday evening.

It’s late in the season so some initial melting will occur as the snow starts.

Easter Weekend is looking pleasant! Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

