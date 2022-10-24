CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few clouds move in tonight as we end another beautiful day. These clouds won’t produce any precipitation but will keep temperatures a few degrees “warmer” tonight as we fall back into the upper 40s and low 50s.

A cool start to the day tomorrow but quickly warming up under the sunshine and a breeze from the south. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s during the afternoon. Partly cloudy and quiet so find a little time to get out and enjoy it.

Wednesday is our transition day with our first chance of rain showers early in the morning, then a few showers of the scattered variety in the afternoon.

Late week and into the weekend should be pretty decent for your fall/Halloween outside events. Small chance of a shower Monday of next week. Overall little sign of extreme cold over the next 10-14 days.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.