CLEVELAND (WJW) – Warmer than the past few evenings as we slowly fall into the low to mid 50s. The cloud cover moving in will keep things on the warmer side, compared to the past few nights.

Staying dry overnight, beyond a few sprinkles in our far western counties.

Another warm day tomorrow but clouds will continue to move in so not as much sunshine through the afternoon. A sprinkle or two are possible during the first half of the day but most places will remain quiet. The heaviest of the rain will move in after sunset tomorrow night.

A Marginal Risk is in place, south of our area, for an isolated strong to severe storm is possible with the line of showers and storms that moves in late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado is all possible in a stronger storm. In NE Ohio, we could see a gusty thunderstorm or two overnight.

We’ve got some changes all over the places in the 8-Day forecast from sun to rain and storms, warmth to much colder temps.

Once the heaviest of the rain moves out Thursday morning, a few scattered, lake effect showers will linger through the first part of the day.

We will have TWO SHOTS OF COLD air over the next week. The first one Thursday>Friday and another one early next week.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.