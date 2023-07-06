(WJW) — The day will start off dry with clouds building into the afternoon. It’s another steamy day today with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Scattered, slow-moving showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening with sunny breaks in between. Our biggest threat will be locally heavy rainfall, but it won’t be an “all-day” event.

Today’s Futurecast:

Friday looks good. Becoming mostly sunny. Showers chances go up by late Saturday/night.

Rain Saturday will be spotty and mainly west:

Humidity drops briefly Friday and Saturday.

Still no sign of long stretches of heat and humidity.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

