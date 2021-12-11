Another round of storms heading into Northeast Ohio; High Wind Warning issued for multiple counties

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Early morning storms are winding down but another round is developing and expected to hit around 10 a.m. along with a cold front.

Strong, severe storms are possible with damaging winds.

STORMFOX CHECK

This round winding down. Next one develops with the frontal passage 10AM through 1PM. Isolated strong/severe storms possible with damaging winds being the main threat.@fox8news pic.twitter.com/GYW2ycS1TC — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) December 11, 2021

A HIGH WIND WARNING is active Saturday morning through Saturday at 6 p.m. for gusts in the neighborhood of 60+ mph for the the following counties:. Ashland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky.

*UPDATE*

The HIGH WIND WARNING has been expanded to include most counties west of I-71.

-Wind alerts are in effect from noon through 7PM today.

-Sustained winds of 20-30 MPH with gusts of 55-60.@fox8news pic.twitter.com/TQjXwQP6CZ — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) December 11, 2021

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued throughout Northeast Ohio starting Saturday at 1 a.m. and continuing through 7 p.m. West winds of 20-35 mph sustained with gusts of 50-55 mph possible.

Temperatures start out in the 60s with a drop into the 30s by sunset. Small accumulations are expected once the colder air catches up Saturday night in the snowbelt.

A quiet week is ahead with some sunshine and another stretch of above-average temperatures.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: