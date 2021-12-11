Another round of storms heading into Northeast Ohio; High Wind Warning issued for multiple counties

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Early morning storms are winding down but another round is developing and expected to hit around 10 a.m. along with a cold front.
Strong, severe storms are possible with damaging winds.
A HIGH WIND WARNING is active Saturday morning through Saturday at 6 p.m. for gusts in the neighborhood of 60+ mph for the the following counties:. Ashland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky.
A WIND ADVISORY has been issued throughout Northeast Ohio starting Saturday at 1 a.m. and continuing through 7 p.m. West winds of 20-35 mph sustained with gusts of 50-55 mph possible.
Temperatures start out in the 60s with a drop into the 30s by sunset. Small accumulations are expected once the colder air catches up Saturday night in the snowbelt.
A quiet week is ahead with some sunshine and another stretch of above-average temperatures.
