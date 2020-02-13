Another round of snow this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Scattered snow showers continue through early afternoon before round #3 develops along the arctic front. Another 1-2″ of snow between 4 and 7pm.

Primarily slushy conditions throughout the morning and afternoon with temperatures steady between 29 and 34 degrees.

Temperatures will start dropping this evening. By midnight, temperatures will be near 18 degrees with any remaining snow on the ground rapidly freezing over. Additional lake effect bands will develop by mid-evening through tonight. Local 1-3+ inches possible with these bands.

Sub-zero wind chills to kick off Valentine’s Day! Very cold during the day with wind chills staying in single digit territory. Bundle & snuggle up!

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: