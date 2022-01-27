Another round of snow showers overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another round of widespread snow showers with an arctic front late Thursday night into Friday.

Most areas will receive around 1″ with locally higher amounts once lake effect kicks in on Friday.

Temperatures will warm slightly ahead of the front, into the upper 20s by midnight. Temperatures will fall gradually through the overnight through Friday afternoon where we’ll settle into the upper teens.

Another blast of bitter cold is coming this weekend. Temperatures remain about 10-15 degrees below average. Finally, on Groundhog Day, we warm up above 30.