Another round of snow expected midday; Warm and windy conditions to follow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans are waking up on Sunday to one hour less of sleep and single-digit wind chills. We won’t get that hour back until November 6 when we “fall back,” but temps will be improving throughout the day – reaching 40°.

A quick burst of snow is heading our way midday – an additional 1 inch on top of what fell Friday night and throughout the day Saturday.

Here are the latest totals trickling in so far:

Northwest winds will shift on Sunday to winds coming from the southwest bringing gusts and warm air with it.

There’s a pot of gold in the 8-day. Temperatures nearing 70° on St. Patrick’s Day!

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day forecast: