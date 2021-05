CLEVELAND (WJW) — We are stuck in a busy weather pattern. While skies remain partially clear Wednesday night, the next round of rain is around the corner on Thursday afternoon after 2 p.m.

Then, there will be another chance of showers again on Friday afternoon.

We can expect normal temperatures through early next week. However, the long-range temperature outlook through the middle of May shows a slow warming trend especially around the weekend of May 15-16.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: