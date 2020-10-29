Another round of rain expected Thursday due to Hurricane Zeta, flooding possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another round of more widespread rain will roll in Thursday due to remnants of Zeta.

The heaviest band of rain will be south. It will be a washout of a day, especially for our southern counties. There is the potential of localized flooding.

Sunshine returns just in time for Halloween. Dry, cool conditions will be around as the ghouls and goblins are heading out.

It’ll be a spooky Halloween night as a full hunter’s “blue” moon will be bright. An additional fright…daylight savings ends that night!

Sunrise at 6:53 AM and sunset at 5:04 PM Sunday November 1st. No sunshine in the forecast, rain develops and colder air crashes in. A few snowflakes may affect our eastern suburbs/higher elevations Sunday night/Monday morning.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

