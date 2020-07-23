Another round of pop-up showers and storms possible for Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The front slowly crosses Northeast Ohio Thursday, so we’ll have another round of pop-up showers and storms from mid-morning through the early evening time frame. The good news is that we dry out for our Indians Home Opener.

We’re heating back up soon! More ‘Dog Days’ return this weekend!

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Lake Erie water temperatures are running around 3 degrees above normal. This is significant. Here is a graph that show the water temperature over the last 3 summer from June 1 to July 16th: Notice the spike in warmth over the last 2 weeks (yellow box).

