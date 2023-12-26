(WJW) — We had a mild Christmas this year! Most of us topped out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We came very close to breaking or at least trying to tie our records be we fell short by a few degrees. One degree shy in Mansfield.

Another mild day with temperatures hanging out in the 50s through the afternoon. A few light areas of drizzle earlier this morning but we will dry things out for the afternoon. Another round of rain moves in later tonight, after sunset.

No problems if you are traveling today! Showers late Tuesday into early Wednesday with drizzle sticking around Thursday.

A panhandle storm track continues along with more cold from the north.

More sustainable cold last weekend of the year. Nothing extreme but longer than any period of cold over the last few weeks. Better chances for snow.

It’s looking more promising that we’ll have snow on the ground as ring in the new year.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: