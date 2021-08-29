Another hot one today; When will we get relief?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere yet. We’re pushing 90° again today but it’ll feel more like mid-90s to 100!

This afternoon, there’s a possibility of a couple of spotty showers and storms. The greater possibility for storms will be overnight tonight.

Tomorrow is going to be more of the same; Hot and humid with a few showers and storms especially in the morning.

By Monday afternoon, the storms will move out.

We’re tracking a cold front, stalled out for now, but swings in Monday bringing relief. The winds aloft turn to a more northwest flow and the cooler temperatures befall the Great Lakes.

We’ll be watching Hurricane Ida in the Gulf this weekend and the remnants could affect us by midweek. As it looks right now, we’ll see rain showers in the southern part of the viewing area on Wednesday.

Ida is a category 4 hurricane and is expected to make landfall Sunday night.

Here is your 8-day forecast: