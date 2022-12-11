CLEVELAND (WJW) — Once the showers move out in the morning, most of the day will be cloudy but quiet. Chance for a few lake effect sprinkles during the afternoon and evening but most places will remain dry.

Highs will be seasonal, in the low 40s for the afternoon.

If you’re headed down to Cincy for the Browns game, should be milder and quiet in the southern part of the state.

Watching for a stronger system to move in late Wednesday and lasting into next weekend. It’ll start off as rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday with snow showers Friday into Saturday. We will continue to monitor and update so keep an eye on this forecast.

Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week. Stay tuned if we could see a white Christmas.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook late next week. Bundle up!