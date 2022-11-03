(WJW) — A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for the following counties until 11 a.m.:

The fog we see will linger into the late morning before clearing during the afternoon.

The fog has prompted several local school districts to delay their start. Those delays can be found, here.

Here is a look at I-71 at about 6 a.m. courtesy of ODOT:

Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s. It will be another beautiful day, so find a way to enjoy some time outside.

Staying dry and quiet for the rest of the work week as high pressure dominates the forecast. Our next chance of rain won’t arrive until late Saturday into Sunday.

Temperatures remain well above normal through the weekend/early next week. The next chance of rain is late Saturday into Sunday.

The start of October was cooler than normal. So why has the pattern become warmer after a cool start to October? The answer lies in the tropical Pacific which has been in a favorable phase for warmth across the eastern US. How long does this last?

Colder changes around mid-month.

Here is FOX 8’s official Winter Weather Outlook

We look at many regions of the globe as we crunch the latest data in formulating the winter outlook. Here are a few of them. Winter Weather Outlook on FOX8.com

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.